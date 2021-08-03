New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 1,800 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,800 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 23.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,342,000 after buying an additional 37,569 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,735,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBNY. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price target on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.56.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $226.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $243.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.00. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $71.44 and a 52 week high of $263.99.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

