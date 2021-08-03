New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 1,800 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYY. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sysco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035 in the last three months. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SYY opened at $73.18 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $50.90 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of -146.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.53%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

