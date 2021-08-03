New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 1,900 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,098 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in eBay by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 23,298 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in eBay by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 13,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,334 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in eBay by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 14,398 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.05.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $68.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $74.13. The company has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.31.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

