New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 1,900 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,721,000 after purchasing an additional 538,017 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,712,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,070,000 after purchasing an additional 355,976 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 508,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,137,000 after purchasing an additional 299,217 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4,796.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 285,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,087,000 after purchasing an additional 279,749 shares during the period. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.17, for a total transaction of $825,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.04, for a total transaction of $2,730,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,378 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $257.72 on Tuesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.60 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $255.85.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SEDG. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $312.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.35.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

