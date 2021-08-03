New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 400 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Align Technology by 226.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,600,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total value of $3,292,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,396 shares of company stock worth $19,834,257. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $680.71.

ALGN stock opened at $700.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $614.50. The company has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.83 and a 1-year high of $713.70.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

