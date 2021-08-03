New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 500 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,501,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,681,643,000 after buying an additional 58,466 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $794,592,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,216,000 after buying an additional 60,468 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 29.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,384,000 after buying an additional 461,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,505,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,926,000 after buying an additional 52,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PH. Argus raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.08.

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total transaction of $1,257,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 7,611 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total value of $2,435,139.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,585,545.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,157 shares of company stock valued at $8,000,175. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

PH stock opened at $305.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $303.76. The company has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.78. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $178.68 and a twelve month high of $324.68.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

