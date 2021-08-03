New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 800 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,163 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $365,597,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 87.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,399,789 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $324,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,941 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 176.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,725,164 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $233,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,414 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,220,914,000 after purchasing an additional 799,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 186.8% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 909,165 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $123,074,000 after purchasing an additional 592,196 shares in the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total value of $2,094,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $833,572.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,940.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,837 shares of company stock valued at $18,243,474. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EA stock opened at $144.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The stock has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.39 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EA. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.42.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

