New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 900 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 4.1% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.0% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $195.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.08.

Shares of PPG opened at $163.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $106.93 and a one year high of $182.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

