New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 900 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in The Allstate by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Allstate by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in The Allstate by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in The Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,023,104.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $1,700,797.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 242,111 shares of company stock valued at $32,612,262. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lowered their price target on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.96.

ALL stock opened at $129.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.73. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.51 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

