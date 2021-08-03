New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 93,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 6,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DD opened at $74.65 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $52.12 and a one year high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.03. The company has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.51.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.88.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

