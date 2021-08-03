New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 1.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 1.3% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 3.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Public Storage by 15.3% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $311.01 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $186.23 and a 1 year high of $316.95. The stock has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.06.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSA. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $266.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.73.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

See Also: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.