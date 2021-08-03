New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Stock Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDAY. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter valued at $1,041,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 167.9% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 5.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 24.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 488,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,125,000 after purchasing an additional 95,020 shares during the period.

NYSE CDAY opened at $98.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -447.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.67 and a twelve month high of $111.93.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.63 million. Ceridian HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. Analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays lowered Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.21.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $403,425.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,602,457.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $152,773.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,744.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,459 shares of company stock worth $1,142,811. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

