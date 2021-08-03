New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 15.5% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 880,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $316,329,000 after buying an additional 118,012 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 264.0% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,938 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 12.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 30.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 14.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.00.

In other news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total value of $518,348.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,155 shares of company stock worth $30,885,251 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $511.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.34 and a beta of 0.78. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.63 and a 52 week high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $422.32.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

