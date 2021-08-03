New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 7,000 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,508 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in HP were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 262,861 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 21,672 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of HP by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 120,309 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,839 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 68,031 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HPQ opened at $29.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.49. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HPQ. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

