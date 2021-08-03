New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.150-$-0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $181 million-$183 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $173.99 million.New Relic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.520-$-0.490 EPS.

Shares of New Relic stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.32. The stock had a trading volume of 410,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,868. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. New Relic has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $81.10.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.60 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 39.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that New Relic will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NEWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Relic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.89.

In other news, EVP Steve Hurn sold 5,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $344,256.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,085 shares in the company, valued at $703,830.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $1,872,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,192 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,566 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

