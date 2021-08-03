Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Short Interest Update

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the June 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Newcore Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

NCAUF stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,857. Newcore Gold has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $0.70.

Newcore Gold Ltd. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in the Enchi Gold project, located in Ghana. The company was founded on January 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

