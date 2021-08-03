Newell Brands Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Newell Brands in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newell Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NWL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.27.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $24.85 on Tuesday. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $15.67 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.21.

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,153,775.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Newell Brands by 3.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Newell Brands by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 31,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 9.7% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

