Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,335 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $15,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 427,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,598,000 after buying an additional 95,553 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 9,756.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 16,684 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Newmont by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 183,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,005,000 after purchasing an additional 49,410 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $12,990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.97. 200,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,014,089. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.53.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $276,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,549,213.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,983,683. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.63.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

