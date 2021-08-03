Newmont (TSE:NGT) PT Raised to C$72.72 at Fundamental Research

Newmont (TSE:NGT) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Fundamental Research from C$69.96 to C$72.72 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.69% from the company’s previous close.

NGT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$75.69 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Newmont to C$104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Newmont from C$105.00 to C$104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$93.28.

Get Newmont alerts:

TSE:NGT traded up C$0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$78.78. The company had a trading volume of 96,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,731. Newmont has a 1-year low of C$68.76 and a 1-year high of C$95.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$62.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$80.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.