Newmont (TSE:NGT) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Fundamental Research raised their price target on the stock from C$69.96 to C$72.72. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Newmont traded as high as C$79.22 and last traded at C$78.36, with a volume of 133478 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.82.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Newmont to C$104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$75.69 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$105.00 to C$104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$93.28.

The firm has a market cap of C$62.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$80.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.682 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 39.31%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

