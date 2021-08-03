Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Downgraded by Raymond James to Underperform

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

NEWT has been the topic of several other reports. Compass Point cut shares of Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NEWT traded down $5.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.30. 25,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,670. The company has a market capitalization of $659.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.37. Newtek Business Services has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $38.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 63.91%. The firm had revenue of $34.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newtek Business Services will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 73,650.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. 13.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newtek Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

