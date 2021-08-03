Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Downgraded by Raymond James to Underperform

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
NEWT has been the topic of several other reports. Compass Point cut shares of Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.
Shares of NASDAQ NEWT traded down $5.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.30. 25,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,670. The company has a market capitalization of $659.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.37. Newtek Business Services has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $38.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 73,650.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. 13.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Newtek Business Services
Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.
