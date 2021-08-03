NEXT (LON:NXT) Given New GBX 7,800 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,700 ($100.60) to GBX 7,800 ($101.91) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 8,700 ($113.67) target price on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NEXT to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,321.43 ($95.65).

LON NXT traded down GBX 72 ($0.94) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 7,900 ($103.21). 65,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,359. The stock has a market cap of £10.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7,949.62. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,428 ($70.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,404 ($109.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.27, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91.

In related news, insider Michael J. Roney bought 805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 7,838 ($102.40) per share, with a total value of £63,095.90 ($82,435.20). Also, insider Richard Papp sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,348 ($109.07), for a total transaction of £784,712 ($1,025,231.25).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

