NextDAO Price Hits $0.0015 on Exchanges (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last week, NextDAO has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. NextDAO has a total market capitalization of $3.03 million and $137,582.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NextDAO coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About NextDAO

NextDAO (NAX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,084,958,863 coins and its circulating supply is 2,044,726,754 coins. NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

