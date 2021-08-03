NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) Trading Down 0.6%

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF)’s stock price fell 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 101.40 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 102 ($1.33). 1,003,645 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 915,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.60 ($1.34).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get NextEnergy Solar Fund alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 100.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £599.89 million and a PE ratio of 16.19.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a GBX 1.76 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. NextEnergy Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.11%.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Company Profile (LON:NESF)

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for NextEnergy Solar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEnergy Solar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.