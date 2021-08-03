NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by First Command Bank

First Command Bank raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,148,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $155.62 billion, a PE ratio of 49.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.67. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.79 and a twelve month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at $10,300,319.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,787 shares of company stock valued at $13,075,474 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.44.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

