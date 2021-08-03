NextGen Healthcare, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share (NASDAQ:NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for NextGen Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Colliers Securities analyst G. Mannheimer expects that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NXGN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. NextGen Healthcare has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.16.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 12.73%.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $87,193.18. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 3.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 774,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,024,000 after buying an additional 23,625 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 21.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 502,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,098,000 after buying an additional 89,388 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 12.5% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 90,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 87.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 12,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

