NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Director Sells $145,260.00 in Stock

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:NXGN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.19. 288,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,508. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 80.95, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.16.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 2,393.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 175.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

