NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.55

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$27.55 and last traded at C$27.05, with a volume of 125531 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.71.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NFI shares. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on NFI Group to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.67.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.06.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$727.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$683.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NFI Group Inc. will post 1.267219 earnings per share for the current year.

About NFI Group (TSE:NFI)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

