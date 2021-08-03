NFT Alley Price Tops $0.94 on Exchanges (ALLEY)

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One NFT Alley coin can currently be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00002434 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT Alley has a total market capitalization of $488,067.92 and $2,245.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NFT Alley has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00044536 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00100279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.89 or 0.00139062 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,719.35 or 0.99914189 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $325.84 or 0.00840810 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NFT Alley Coin Profile

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

NFT Alley Coin Trading

