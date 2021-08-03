NFTLootBox Price Hits $33.56 on Top Exchanges (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One NFTLootBox coin can now be purchased for $33.56 or 0.00088308 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NFTLootBox has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. NFTLootBox has a total market cap of $758,452.82 and approximately $331,441.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NFTLootBox Coin Profile

NFTLootBox’s genesis date was November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

