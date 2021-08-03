NFTX Hashmasks Index One Day Volume Reaches $122,120.00 (MASK)

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can currently be bought for about $1,804.58 or 0.04775257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a total market cap of $691,195.93 and approximately $122,120.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded up 84.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00061447 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00014826 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $305.93 or 0.00809539 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00094787 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00042674 BTC.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Profile

NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 383 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX Hashmasks Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX Hashmasks Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTX Hashmasks Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

