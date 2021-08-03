Nielsen Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NLSN)

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 12,496 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,782% compared to the average volume of 664 put options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,315,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,928,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 750.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,080,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,864,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 1,472.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,034,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,008,000 after purchasing an additional 968,333 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,130,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,456,517. Nielsen has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $28.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.12.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 23.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nielsen will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

NLSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nielsen from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

