NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) is Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s 4th Largest Position

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 634,649 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 6,755 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for about 7.4% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $98,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 356.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 327,249 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $46,296,000 after purchasing an additional 255,528 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $2.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,701,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,604,775. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.16. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.55 and a 12 month high of $171.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $270.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $3,292,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,339 shares of company stock worth $54,603,105 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

