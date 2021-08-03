Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKLA traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,649,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,087,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a current ratio of 11.33. Nikola has a 1-year low of $9.37 and a 1-year high of $54.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.64.

Get Nikola alerts:

In related news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 16,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $287,640.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 520,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,806,867.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.13.

About Nikola

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.