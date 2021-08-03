Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 276,881 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 8,087,380 shares.The stock last traded at $10.62 and had previously closed at $11.18.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NKLA shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.64. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a current ratio of 11.33.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. Sell-side analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 16,990 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $287,640.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 520,193 shares in the company, valued at $8,806,867.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Nikola by 8.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Nikola during the second quarter worth about $3,103,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nikola during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Nikola by 1.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Nikola during the second quarter worth about $1,108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

