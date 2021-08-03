Nimiq (NIM) Trading Up 6.5% Over Last 7 Days

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $37.47 million and $1.15 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,424.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,511.82 or 0.06537032 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $539.44 or 0.01403888 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $138.96 or 0.00361653 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00129517 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $226.33 or 0.00589013 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007814 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.35 or 0.00360046 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $115.12 or 0.00299596 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,765,962,210 coins and its circulating supply is 8,104,462,210 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.