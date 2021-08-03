NIX (NIX) Price Reaches $0.0203 on Exchanges

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One NIX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, NIX has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. NIX has a total market capitalization of $998,648.35 and approximately $60,000.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,095.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,506.68 or 0.06579899 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $535.49 or 0.01405639 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.00 or 0.00362236 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00129464 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.45 or 0.00591805 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007887 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.07 or 0.00354544 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.15 or 0.00302256 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX (NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,238,464 coins. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

Buying and Selling NIX

