Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Given “Buy” Rating at Societe Generale

Nokia (NYSE:NOK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Societe Generale in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. SEB Equity Research raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nokia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.32.

NOK traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $6.27. 1,318,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,644,410. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.47. Nokia has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Nokia had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nokia will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Nokia by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nokia by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Nokia by 3,404.7% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Nokia in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Nokia by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

