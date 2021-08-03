Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $32,290.00

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 3rd. Non-Fungible Yearn has a market capitalization of $4.15 million and approximately $32,290.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can currently be bought for $53.32 or 0.00138686 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded 12% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00060599 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00014775 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.71 or 0.00808155 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00094992 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00041996 BTC.

Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Profile

Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) is a coin. It was first traded on October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,844 coins. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Non-Fungible Yearn is nfy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

