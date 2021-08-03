Nord Finance (NORD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $312,880.00

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Nord Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1.72 or 0.00004484 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded down 32.6% against the US dollar. Nord Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.78 million and approximately $312,880.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nord Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00045184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00100438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.05 or 0.00141005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,288.77 or 0.99882294 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.54 or 0.00841394 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nord Finance Coin Profile

Nord Finance’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,197,044 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Buying and Selling Nord Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nord Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nord Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nord Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nord Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.