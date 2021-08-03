Nord/LB Reiterates “€250.00” Price Target for Linde (ETR:LIN)

Linde (ETR:LIN) has been given a €250.00 ($294.12) target price by equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €291.00 ($342.35) price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €286.00 ($336.47) target price on shares of Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Independent Research set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on shares of Linde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on shares of Linde in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €268.85 ($316.29).

Linde stock traded down €2.10 ($2.47) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €256.05 ($301.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,282. Linde has a 1-year low of €183.15 ($215.47) and a 1-year high of €262.20 ($308.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.07, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €245.13. The company has a market capitalization of $133.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.31.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

