Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.82 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) to post sales of $2.82 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern posted sales of $2.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full-year sales of $10.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.86 billion to $11.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.31 billion to $11.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.41.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 22,688.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,463,908 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,900,000 after buying an additional 3,448,708 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $592,504,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,619,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,037,832 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $278,679,000 after purchasing an additional 467,573 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,182,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,920,000 after purchasing an additional 418,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $256.16 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $188.56 and a 12-month high of $295.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $267.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.81%.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

