Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,154 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 80,715 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Norfolk Southern worth $85,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $995,000. Connolly Sarah T. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 2,630 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,333 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,582,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1,785.7% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 528 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 72.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NYSE NSC opened at $257.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $188.56 and a twelve month high of $295.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.55.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.81%.

NSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.41.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Read More: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.