North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NOA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Maxim Group raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

NYSE:NOA opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.33 million, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.63.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 7.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0318 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOA. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in North American Construction Group by 31.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 85,100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $714,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in North American Construction Group during the first quarter valued at $301,000. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

