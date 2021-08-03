Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock Position Lessened by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 38,839 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $6,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 34.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 9.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $111.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.53. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $123.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.07.

In other Northern Trust news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 42,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total value of $5,010,817.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,780 shares of company stock worth $13,923,800. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

