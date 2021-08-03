Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Sets New 12-Month High at $44.11

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$44.11 and last traded at C$43.50, with a volume of 296270 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$48.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Northland Power to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$51.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.66.

The firm has a market cap of C$9.80 billion and a PE ratio of 36.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$42.07.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$612.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$599.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.7555974 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is 100.42%.

About Northland Power (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

