Northstar Advisory Group LLC Acquires 1,777 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software comprises approximately 1.3% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. MIK Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth about $5,440,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 162.6% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 70,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,527,000 after buying an additional 43,895 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,550,000 after buying an additional 12,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 117.1% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 589,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,110,000 after buying an additional 317,756 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded down $15.81 on Tuesday, hitting $157.40. 240,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,913. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.37. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.00 and a 1 year high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $784.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.58 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 17.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.17.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

