Northstar Advisory Group LLC Buys 2,084 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1,929.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.3% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,699.88. 33,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,818. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,765.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,485.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 98.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.