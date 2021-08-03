Northstar Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 6,130 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.4% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 222.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after buying an additional 19,577 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after buying an additional 7,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,410,000. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $365.35. 1,563,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,562,940. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.60. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $260.11 and a 12 month high of $368.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

