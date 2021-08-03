Northstar Advisory Group LLC Has $3.04 Million Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker accounts for about 1.9% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,711,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,138,738,000 after buying an additional 60,130 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,402,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,478,088,000 after purchasing an additional 99,515 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,824,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,580,000 after purchasing an additional 177,026 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $651,242,000 after purchasing an additional 111,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,683,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,263,000 after purchasing an additional 69,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, G.Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

NYSE SWK traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $198.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,762. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.19 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

